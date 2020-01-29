Today’s best iOS and Mac game/app deals have now been curated for your down below. From pro camera apps and educational games to pirate action RPGs, and more, you’re looking at 50% or more off everything in today’s roundup. Today’s App Store highlights include Fast Camera, Math Racer Deluxe, Braveland, Mars Power Industries, and Tempest: Pirate Action RPG, among others. Head below for all of the day’s best Mac and iOS app deals:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Fast Camera: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Math Racer Deluxe: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: 7 Minute TV Workout: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Flashlight: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Quicker VPN: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Braveland: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Mars Power Industries: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tempest: Pirate Action RPG: $4 (Reg. $8)

Mac: Theine: $1 (Reg. $4)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Extra Mile – Mileage Tracker: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: 1Contact Pro – Contact Manager: FREE (Reg. $2)

iPhone: Swift Miles – Mileage Tracker: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Voice Builder: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Alook Browser – 2x Speed: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Spirit Roots: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Total Video Converter Pro: DVD: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Disk Clean Pro: $2 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Duplicate Photos Fixer Pro: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $18 (Reg. $30)

Mars Power Industries:

Mars Power Industries is a calm & simple puzzle game. Made with love by a small team of close friends. No ads, no IAPs, no high-scores. Only a story without words and 4 hours of puzzles for everyone. Find out what ancient secrets lay beneath the surface! Power up houses on Mars! Chill out and explore what strange devices are up there on planet Mars! 80 handcrafted puzzles, various difficulty, you’ll never feel stuck! Strange science fiction story told without words! What’s the big Mars Mystery?

