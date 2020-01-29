Today’s Best Game Deals: Cuphead $15, Dishonored 2 $9.50, God of War $6, more

In today’s best game deals, Nintendo is now offering Cuphead for $14.99 on the eShop. Regularly $20, today’s 25% discount is in celebration of the titular character’s appearance in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. As part of the latest update for SSMB, Cuphead has now been added as a new Mii gunner costume along with the accompanying Floral Fury music track. While we have seen it drop lower in the past as part of very limited sales, any time you can score this gem for less than full price it’s notable. Down below you’ll also find the rest of today’s best deals including Horizon Zero Dawn Complete, God of War, Mortal Kombat 11 Premium, Dishonored 2, CELESTE, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete $4.50 (Reg. $20)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Premium $30 (Reg. $90)
- Dishonored 2 $9.50 (Reg. $20)
- God of War $6 (Reg. $20)
- Serial Cleaner $2 (Reg. $20)
- Free $10 Gift Card with $20 in Madden/FIFA team points
- CELESTE $7 (Reg. $20)
- Control $30 (Reg. $50+)
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare $39 (Reg. $60)
- Now $45 at Amazon on all platforms
- Far Cry 5 pre-owned $10 (Reg. $20)
- Darksiders Warmastered $4 (Reg. $20)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Garfield Kart: Furious Racing $15 (Reg. $30)
- Witcher 3 Wild Hunt physical $20 (Reg. $40)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains $15 (Reg. $20)
- Fallout 4 GOTY $23 (Reg. $38)
- Mutant Year Zero Deluxe $10 (Reg. $20+)
- TowerFall $7 (Reg. $20)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe $37 (Reg. $60+)
- Last of Us, God of War, HZD Complete $20($45+ value)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey $30 (Reg. $40)
- Donut County $6.50 (Reg. $13)
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep PS4 $24 (Reg. $35)
- Matched on Xbox
- Mass Effect Andromeda $5.50 (Reg. $10+)
- DAEMON X MACHINA $45 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne $30 (Reg. $40)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons pre-order $60
- Plus $10 credit + Animal Crossing Phone badge
- Madden NFL 20 Standard $30 (Reg. $60)
