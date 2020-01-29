Today’s Best Game Deals: Cuphead $15, Dishonored 2 $9.50, God of War $6, more

In today’s best game deals, Nintendo is now offering Cuphead for $14.99 on the eShop. Regularly $20, today’s 25% discount is in celebration of the titular character’s appearance in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. As part of the latest update for SSMB, Cuphead has now been added as a new Mii gunner costume along with the accompanying Floral Fury music track. While we have seen it drop lower in the past as part of very limited sales, any time you can score this gem for less than full price it’s notable. Down below you’ll also find the rest of today’s best deals including Horizon Zero Dawn Complete, God of War, Mortal Kombat 11 Premium, Dishonored 2, CELESTE, and much more.

