Today’s Best Game Deals: Cuphead $15, Dishonored 2 $9.50, God of War $6, more

- Jan. 29th 2020 9:42 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Nintendo is now offering Cuphead for $14.99 on the eShop. Regularly $20, today’s 25% discount is in celebration of the titular character’s appearance in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. As part of the latest update for SSMB, Cuphead has now been added as a new Mii gunner costume along with the accompanying Floral Fury music track. While we have seen it drop lower in the past as part of very limited sales, any time you can score this gem for less than full price it’s notable. Down below you’ll also find the rest of today’s best deals including Horizon Zero Dawn Complete, God of War, Mortal Kombat 11 Premium, Dishonored 2, CELESTE, and much more. 

Today’s best game deals:

The Witcher RPG you forgot about is now available on Nintendo Switch

New “video game-themed” Atari Hotels coming to the US in 2020

PowerA has new Animal Crossing Switch controllers on the way

Xbox Elite Series 2 Review: A refined, feature-packed controller [Video]

Microsoft’s Elite Series 2 controller with USB-C returns to low of $160

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
nintendo

nintendo
eShop Studio MDHR

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard