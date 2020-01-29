Wenger’s standout Synergy MacBook Backpack can be yours for $57 (Reg. $75)

Amazon is offering the Wenger Synergy Backpack for $56.94 shipped. That’s $18 off the typical rate and is the best Amazon offer we’ve tracked in months. This backpack is ready to rumble with a 16-inch MacBook Pro, helping ensure that it’s able to hold most notebooks with ease. A dedicated tablet slot can comfortably stow an 11-inch iPad Pro, making it a great fit for a majority of Apple’s touchscreen devices. Plenty of additional compartments throughout give you space to stow cables and other accessories. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you travel lightly, perhaps you should consider Cocoon’s Nolita II Laptop Sleeve as an alternative. At $33, this option is ready for 13-inch devices and sports a built-in GRID-IT organizer that easily tames all of those small accessories that tend to get lost in other bags.

Unconvinced by either of those options? Don’t forget about the deal we spotted yesterday on Lenovo’s backpack. Currently priced at a mere $13, you can affordably score a bag capable of hauling every modern MacBook.

Wenger Synergy Backpack features:

Air flow back padding

Music player pocket

Padded computer pocket

Fits most 15″/15.4″ widecreens

