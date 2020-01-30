Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro (Mid-2017) on sale from $780 at Amazon (Refurb)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering up to 26% off Apple’s Mid 2017 MacBook Pros in refurbished condition. You can score Apple’s 13.3-inch MacBook Pro 2.3GHz/128GB/8GB (Mid-2017) for $779.99 shipped. Regularly listed at $1,000 in refurbished condition on Amazon, today’s deal is at least $220 off. Originally, this model sold for closer to $1,299, much like the most comparable current generation machine. Along with the 2560 x 1600 LED-backlit Retina display, this model sports a 7th Generation Intel Core i5 Dual-Core processor, 128GB PCI-E based flash memory storage, and 8GB of onboard memory. This model sports 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, a pair of Thunderbolt 3 ports, and the usual 3.5mm headset jack. They might not be the newest models out there, but they make for great web browsers and content consuming machines. Head below for more MacBook deals and information on the warranty/refurbishment process.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s MacBook Pro sale right here for additional models from $780. You’ll also find the upgraded 256GB SSD model on sale for $889.99 shipped, from the normally $1,200 price tag. Refurbished details are down below.

But if you’re interested in some of the newer model MacBook Pros, be sure to hit up our Apple Guide for more. We have Apple’s mid-2018 high-end 15-inch MacBook Pro at $2,199 (Orig. $3,499) and even more here.

Refurbished Details:

Along with a 90 day refund period, a “renewed supplier who is Amazon-qualified and performance managed, but not Apple certified, performs a full diagnostic test, replaces any defective parts, and thoroughly cleans the product. Any repairs are made with Apple components that are new, or reused and in like-new condition. The products will have minimal to no signs of wear, no visible cosmetic imperfections when held 12 inches away, and may arrive in a brown or white box with relevant accessories that may be generic.”

Apple’s 13.3-inch MacBook Pro (Mid 2017):

13.3-inch (diagonal) LED-backlit Retina display with IPS technology; 2560-by-1600 resolution at 227 pixels per inch with support for millions of colors

7th Generation Intel Core i5 Dual-Core processor with 4MB shared L3 cache

256GB PCI-E based flash memory storage; 8GB of 2133MHz LPDDR3 onboard memory

Integrated Intel Iris Plus Graphics processor that shares memory with the system for an amazing experience

