Apple Watch Series 4 Nike+ GPS is $299 for a limited time ($80 off)

B&H offers Apple Watch Series 4 Nike+ GPS in Space Gray Aluminum for $299 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $379, which Best Buy is still charging. A similar Series 5 model would cost you $100 more than today’s deal.

Apple Watch Series 4 delivers a larger watch face than previous-generations and a water-resistant casing to 164-feet. The OLED display is bright and colorful, and you can count on the usual suite of notifications from your iPhone. You’ll find many of the same features as seen on Series 5, making today’s deal all the more notable.

Apple Watch Series 4 features:

LTPO OLED Retina Touchscreen Display

Digital Crown with Haptic Feedback

Generate Your Own ECG

Fall Detection + SOS Emergency

Heart Rate Monitor with Notifications

Hands-Free Calling + Siri Integration

Built-In GPS, GLONASS, Galileo & QZSS

Wi-Fi & Bluetooth Wireless Technology

Water-Resistant up to 164′

