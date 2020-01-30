Today’s best iOS & Mac App Deals: Fiz Brewery, Metadata, more

From sim management games and duck warfare to securing your precious photos, today’s best Mac and iOS app deals are up for the taking. As usual at this time of morning, you’ll find the day’s most notable price drops for your Mac and iOS devices. Highlights include Metadata, Lock Photo – Hide Photo, Fiz: Brewery Management Game, Duck Warfare, Disk Clean Pro, and many more. You’ll find a complete list of today’s best Mac/iOS app deals and freebies curated by hand below the fold:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Metadata: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Safety Note+: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Lock Photo – Hide Photo: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Fiz: Brewery Management Game: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Nizo: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Traffic Oregon: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Duck Warfare: FREE (Reg. $1)

Mac: Disk Clean Pro: $2 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $12 (Reg. $18)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Fast Camera: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Math Racer Deluxe: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: 7 Minute TV Workout: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Flashlight: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Quicker VPN: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Braveland: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Mars Power Industries: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tempest: Pirate Action RPG: $4 (Reg. $8)

Mac: Theine: $1 (Reg. $4)

Fiz: Brewery Management Game:

From humble garage beginnings, grow your brewery into a world-renowned symbol of excellence by crafting the best beer in the land. Research marketplaces and festivals to learn what your public wants, then brew it using realistic ingredients! Manage your profits to hire new employees, upgrade equipment, and discover new recipes.

