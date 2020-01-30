Today’s Best Game Deals: Shaq Fu Reborn $5, Star Wars Jedi Deluxe $33, more

- Jan. 30th 2020 9:53 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn on PS4 for $4.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched at Best Buy on both PS4 and Xbox One. Regularly $20, today’s deal is up to $15 off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. While it might not be the greatest AAA game out there, Steam users love it and everybody needs a little Shaq-Fu in their life sometimes. Voiced by Shaquille O’Neal himself, take the big man to the streets with his “raw fists and smoking hot lead,” to battle “fashionistas, politicians, robots, clones, hackers, flying derrieres, and rappers.” Down below you’ll also find the rest of today’s best deals including Dead Cells, God of War, SteamWorld Dig 2, Ghost Recon Wildlands, Tropico 6 El Prez Edition, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe, and much more. 

Today’s best game deals:

