Score an Amazon low on Marshall’s Woburn AirPlay Speaker at $321 (Reg. $430)

Amazon is currently offering the Marshall Woburn Multi-Room Wi-Fi Speaker for $320.87 shipped. Usually selling for $430, today’s offer is good for a 24% discount, beats our previous mention by $7, and marks a new all-time low. Whether you’re just a fan of old school rock or want to enjoy newer amenities in the speaker world like whole-home audio, Marshall’s Woburn should catch your eye. Thanks to built-in Wi-Fi, you’ll be able to leverage AirPlay and Chromecast capabilities for integrating with your preferred audio ecosystem. Dual 15W tweeters are paired with two 40W woofers for “room-filling” playback. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

For those hoping to bring home a more standard Bluetooth speaker without giving up the retro style of the featured deal, check out Marshall’s Stockwell II Portable Speaker. Right now it’s $170 at Amazon and offers the same aesthetic but in a form-factor that’s ready for on-the-go use. Plus, you’ll pocket some extra cash by going with this alternative, as well.

If the retro design isn’t doing it for you, maybe Sony’s new Wearable Speaker will do the trick instead. It’s just received a $50 discount to an all-time low.

Marshall Woburn Wi-Fi Speaker features:

The largest speaker from Marshall, Woburn features a robust sound and appearance that makes it the perfect centrepiece for even the largest of spaces or the most discerning ears. Woburn hits high trebles cleanly, handles low bass with ease and has a clear, lifelike mid range. Dual 5.25” woofers paired with a total of 110 watts of amp power pound your senses while the classic Marshall design holds your attention.

