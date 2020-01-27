Sony’s new Wearable Speaker gets $50 price cut down to all-time low

Amazon is currently offering the Sony SRS-WS1 Wearable Bluetooth Speaker for $249.99 shipped. Also available directly from Sony. Usually selling for $300, today’s offer saves you $50 and marks an all-time low. Aside from the introductory launch pricing, this is the first time we’ve seen it on sale. Sony’s new Wearable Speaker takes a unique approach to dishing out personalized audio with an around neck design that is said to channel sound right to your ears. It rocks 7-hour battery life and is tuned specifically to offer a more immersive experience while watching TV or a movie, as well as playing console games. Having just been released, reviews are still coming in. Right now as a #1 new release, it carries a 5/5 star rating, much like the rest of Sony’s Bluetooth speaker lineup. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

For comparison, the similarly-designed Bose Soundwear Companion speaker goes for $299 right now at Amazon. Other than that, there aren’t too many options right now for wearable speakers from reputable brands.

Though if you’d like to enjoy a more typical listening experience, we’re still seeing some notable headphone deals today. Right now Apple’s Powerbeats Pro are down to one of their lowest prices yet at $185 (Reg. $250).

Sony Wearable Speaker features:

Experience Television, movies, and games as never before with the immersive wearable speaker. Simply place the speaker on your shoulders and surround yourself in the sound and vibrations as if you were there. Because it rests on your shoulders, you can still hear your surroundings, allowing you to join in conversations with family and friends.

