The OneSpace Modern Desk won’t break the bank for under $58.50 at Amazon

- Jan. 30th 2020 12:10 pm ET

$58.50
0

Amazon is offering the OneSpace Modern Writing Desk for $58.36 shipped. Routinely fetching up to $75, today’s deal offers upwards of 20% off the typical rate there and is within $3 of the lowest Amazon price we have tracked in two years. This modern-looking desk boasts an “easy-to-assemble” design with two drawers that are perfect for storing paperwork, cables, and more. Once assembled the surface measures 35-inches wide and 19-inches deep, providing ample room for working on a MacBook while also ensuring this desk can fit in a multitude of locations. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of reviewers.

Boost productivity by propping up a second screen with an AmazonBasics Tablet/Smartphone Stand for $10. It’s comprised of premium materials that include aluminum and rubber which yields an exceptionally strong design that can uphold devices weighing up to 11-pounds.

Time to refresh the computer that’ll rest atop your new desk? We’ve got you covered with a deal on Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro from mid-2017 at $780. Need something more affordable? Consider HP’s affordable 14-inch Chromebook for $180, which is currently $50 off.

OneSpace Modern Desk features:

  • Designed for flexibility, comfort and space
  • Store papers, books, or binders in the convenient two-drawer compartment
  • Assembly-required desk is packaged individually

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$58.50
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
OneSpace

About the Author