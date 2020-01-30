The OneSpace Modern Desk won’t break the bank for under $58.50 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the OneSpace Modern Writing Desk for $58.36 shipped. Routinely fetching up to $75, today’s deal offers upwards of 20% off the typical rate there and is within $3 of the lowest Amazon price we have tracked in two years. This modern-looking desk boasts an “easy-to-assemble” design with two drawers that are perfect for storing paperwork, cables, and more. Once assembled the surface measures 35-inches wide and 19-inches deep, providing ample room for working on a MacBook while also ensuring this desk can fit in a multitude of locations. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of reviewers.

Boost productivity by propping up a second screen with an AmazonBasics Tablet/Smartphone Stand for $10. It’s comprised of premium materials that include aluminum and rubber which yields an exceptionally strong design that can uphold devices weighing up to 11-pounds.

Time to refresh the computer that’ll rest atop your new desk? We’ve got you covered with a deal on Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro from mid-2017 at $780. Need something more affordable? Consider HP’s affordable 14-inch Chromebook for $180, which is currently $50 off.

OneSpace Modern Desk features:

Designed for flexibility, comfort and space

Store papers, books, or binders in the convenient two-drawer compartment

Assembly-required desk is packaged individually

