This adjustable laptop stand is a must for on-the-go workers at just $13

Amazon is offering the Pyle Portable Adjustable Laptop Stand for $13.21 Prime shipped. Down from its $19 regular rate, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. If you’re using a laptop at a desk, then you know how annoying it is when it comes time to type or look at the display. There’s just something about it not being at eye level, which this stand helps with. Pyle’s stand offers multiple heights so it can easily be personalized to your exact setup. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

For something a bit different, this stand is just $7 Prime shipped. It doesn’t offer near the height or customizability that today’s lead deal does, but it saves you an extra 50% if you’re on a tighter budget.

If you’re putting your laptop on a stand like this, why not go a step further and add a wireless keyboard to the mix? Logitech’s K350 is down to $19 for Prime members right now, so be sure to give that a look.

Pyle Adjustable Laptop Stand features:

Compact laptop or desk stand with rugged, reliable and ergonomic design for universal use. It can be used with computers, laptops, DJ equipment, turntables, and more. Perfect for the home, office, school or business use

This table desk stand has 4 line it up bars and 2 support bars for with solid adjustable height alignment, comfort, and convenience. It is best used when traveling or in other shorter monitor eye level situations

Made with anti slip legs to avoid accidental slides or falls while in use. Made with an ergonomic riser standing design that can accommodate several computer and devices

