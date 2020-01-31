Go wireless with Logitech’s keyboard from $19 Prime shipped (Reg. $40)

- Jan. 31st 2020 2:44 pm ET

From $19
0

Today only, Woot is offering the Logitech K350 Wireless Keyboard at $18.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged $23.99 with $6 shipping. For comparison, at Amazon right now this keyboard fetches closer to $40 and it’s never gone for less than $20 there. If you’ve been wanting to go wireless at your desk, but have been waiting for the right sale, this is it. Logitech’s keyboard offers multimedia controls, volume buttons, and other customizable shortcuts for easy use. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Complete your wireless setup by grabbing this mouse for $9.50 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. While it’s not made by Logitech, over 9,000 shoppers have left a combined 4.3/5 star rating, letting you know it’ll be a worthwhile investment.

While we’re talking about Logitech, did you see their latest Ergo K860 keyboard? We recently went hands-on with it and fell in love. Check out our review to see if switching to an ergonomic keyboard may be for you.

Logitech K350 Wireless Keyboard features:

  • Wave design with Constant Curve layout: Curved layout guides hands into just the right position
  • Ease and comfort: Cushioned palm rest makes work easier and fun more fun
  • Longer battery time: This feature gives you up to three years of battery life. (Battery life based on a calculation of an estimated 2 million keystrokes per year in an office environment. User experience may vary.)
  • Logitech Unifying receiver: The tiny Unifying receiver stays in your notebook, so there’s no need to unplug it when you move around. And you can easily add compatible wireless mice and keyboards to the same wireless receiver

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

From $19
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best PC Gaming Deals

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
woot Logitech

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide