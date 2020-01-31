Beats Studio3 and Powerbeats Pro Wireless headphones from $130 for today only

The official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones in gray for $179.99 shipped. You’ll also find the Desert Sand colorway for the same price directly at Best Buy. Originally up to $350, like the current generation Studio3 headphones fetch from Apple right now, today’s offer is up to $170 off, $10 under our previous mention, and the best we can find. For comparison sake, Amazon is charging $260 for a renewed pair right now. Along with a built-in microphone and Siri compatibility for calls and controls, these cans provide up to 22-hours of battery life per charge. That’s on top of a 10-minute fast charge that gives you another 3-hours of wireless listening in a pinch. However, you can get up to 40-hours of battery life in total if decide you don’t want to use the Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling (Pure ANC) technology to block out external noise. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,800 Amazon customers. More Beats deals and details below.

Also available on the official Best Buy eBay store, you’ll find Geek Squad refurbished Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones on sale for $129.99 shipped in Navy, Moss, and Ivory. While we have seen some deals in new condition at around $180, down from the usual $250, today’s offer is the current lowest total we can find. This set offers a completely un-tethered audio solution that provides up to 9-hours of runtime (up to 24-hours with the charging case). Rated 4+ stars from thousands. Includes a 90-day parts and labor warranty.

For more deals on headphones and truly wireless earbuds, be sure to swing by our previous roundup where you’ll find price drops on Bose, Beats, Anker, Audio-Technica, and many more.

Beats Studio3 Wireless ANC Headphones:

Enjoy immersive listening with these Beats Studio3 wireless headphones. The Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling feature filters ambient sounds to reduce distractions, and Fast Fuel technology delivers up to three hours of play with just 10 minutes of charging. The Apple W1 chip in these Beats Studio3 wireless headphones offers one-press pairing to iOS devices.

