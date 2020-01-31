Smartphone Accessories: Xcentz USB Travel Power Adapter $9 (Reg. $19), more

Xcentz (99% positive all-time feedback from 3,400+) via Amazon offers its Universal Travel Power Adapter for $8.99 Prime shipped when code 7KOD94LL has been applied at checkout. Having dropped from $19 recently, its been selling for $11 over the past week and today has received an additional 18% discount. Overall, you’re pocketing $10 in savings and scoring an all-time low. This travel adapter sports dual 2.4A USB ports alongside an AC outlet. So whether you’re looking to refuel your iPhone and Apple Watch while jet-setting, or your computer, this adapter is up to the task. It’s compatible with outlets from the UK, Australia, China, Japan, and more. Over 115 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.
This travel adapter fits plugs from more than 200 Countries with US/EU/UK/AU Plugs like Thailand, New Zealand, Israel, Italy, Rome, France, Spain, Canada, China, Australia, India, Hong Kong, Argentina, Peru, Korea, Asia, etc.
Equipped with 4 types of plugs (EU/UK/US/AUS) in a compact size ( 2.07×2.14×2.68in ) , take this small travel companion to travel around the world and get easy and quick charging without any hassles. It is smaller than a credit card and weighs about an egg, adding no burden to your travel package.
