Smartphone Accessories: Xcentz USB Travel Power Adapter $9 (Reg. $19), more

- Jan. 31st 2020 10:32 am ET

0

Xcentz (99% positive all-time feedback from 3,400+) via Amazon offers its Universal Travel Power Adapter for $8.99 Prime shipped when code 7KOD94LL has been applied at checkout. Having dropped from $19 recently, its been selling for $11 over the past week and today has received an additional 18% discount. Overall, you’re pocketing $10 in savings and scoring an all-time low. This travel adapter sports dual 2.4A USB ports alongside an AC outlet. So whether you’re looking to refuel your iPhone and Apple Watch while jet-setting, or your computer, this adapter is up to the task. It’s compatible with outlets from the UK, Australia, China, Japan, and more. Over 115 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

This travel adapter fits plugs from more than 200 Countries with US/EU/UK/AU Plugs like Thailand, New Zealand, Israel, Italy, Rome, France, Spain, Canada, China, Australia, India, Hong Kong, Argentina, Peru, Korea, Asia, etc.

Equipped with 4 types of plugs (EU/UK/US/AUS) in a compact size ( 2.07×2.14×2.68in ) , take this small travel companion to travel around the world and get easy and quick charging without any hassles. It is smaller than a credit card and weighs about an egg, adding no burden to your travel package.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
Xcentz

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go