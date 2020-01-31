Panasonic eneloop 4-pack AA rechargeable batteries now $9 (Reg. up to $15)

Amazon offers a four-pack of Panasonic eneloop AA rechargeable batteries for $8.92 Prime shipped. As a comparison, you’d typically pay upwards of $15 at other retailers like B&H. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low as well. Panasonic’s line of eneloop rechargeable batteries are a must-have for any home. These batteries can be used to power up remotes, gaming controllers, headphones, and much more. Panasonic promises 70% charge retention after 10-years of use. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Willing to ditch the Panasonic brand name? You can save a bit further by going with Rayovac instead, although be sure to note a slight drop in overall capacity here. Panasonic is known as the standard-bearer for this category, while Rayovac takes a more bargain approach. Both are ultimately solid buys at around $8 with the Rayovac option having solid ratings as well.

Head over to our daily Green Deals roundup for additional price drops on all things energy-saving, including portable generators, LED light bulbs, and more.

Panasonic eneloop AA rechargeable batteries feature:

  • Recharge up to 2100 times
  • Maintain up to 70% of their charge after 10 years (when not it use)
  • 2000mAh type, 1900mAh min, Ni-MH pre-charged rechargeable battery
  • Pre-Charged at the factory using solar power and ready to use
  • No memory effect – batteries can be recharged when fully, or partially discharged

