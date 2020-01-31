Suaoki 150Wh Portable Power Station is $76 (Save 40%) + 60W solar panel $35 off

- Jan. 31st 2020 10:00 am ET

0

Suaoki via Amazon is currently offering its 150Wh Portable Power Station for $75.59 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code 5XY6RNYB at checkout. Down from $125.50, today’s offer saves you 40%, is $9 under our previous mention, and marks one of the best deals we’ve seen to date. This portable charging station packs plenty of power with a massive 150Wh of energy and is a perfect solution when exploring the outdoors or to have around the house as a battery backup. You’ll also find four 3A USB ports, two AC outlets, and four DC inputs, as well. With 1,100 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more. 

Suaoki’s Amazon storefront is also discounting its 60W foldable portable solar panel to $124.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $160, today’s offer is one of the first discounts we’ve tracked and the second-best price cut to date. With enough juice to refuel the featured power station, this is a great accessory to complete your mobile charging kit. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 140 customers.

Those in need of something a little more heavy duty can currently save $100 on Suaoki’s 500Wh Portable Power Station, plus more from $48. Or for additional ways to keep your gear refueled while out and about, our Smartphone Accessories guide has you covered.

Suaoki 150Wh Portable Power Station features:

AC/DC/USB Outputs: (2x) AC outlet (max 100W, peak power 150W); (4 x) DC port (15A / 180W max); (1x) QC3.0 USB port (18W max); (3x) USB ports (10.5W max); charges or powers products such as laptops, phones, tablets, cameras, drones, CPAP machine, small home appliances and more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Green Deals

Best Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries and more. Shop top brands like Philips, WORX, CREE, Eco Smart and others. This is the place to start saving money around your home while also conserving energy and protecting our planet.
Suaoki

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go