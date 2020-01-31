Suaoki 150Wh Portable Power Station is $76 (Save 40%) + 60W solar panel $35 off

Suaoki via Amazon is currently offering its 150Wh Portable Power Station for $75.59 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code 5XY6RNYB at checkout. Down from $125.50, today’s offer saves you 40%, is $9 under our previous mention, and marks one of the best deals we’ve seen to date. This portable charging station packs plenty of power with a massive 150Wh of energy and is a perfect solution when exploring the outdoors or to have around the house as a battery backup. You’ll also find four 3A USB ports, two AC outlets, and four DC inputs, as well. With 1,100 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Suaoki’s Amazon storefront is also discounting its 60W foldable portable solar panel to $124.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $160, today’s offer is one of the first discounts we’ve tracked and the second-best price cut to date. With enough juice to refuel the featured power station, this is a great accessory to complete your mobile charging kit. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 140 customers.

Those in need of something a little more heavy duty can currently save $100 on Suaoki’s 500Wh Portable Power Station, plus more from $48. Or for additional ways to keep your gear refueled while out and about, our Smartphone Accessories guide has you covered.

Suaoki 150Wh Portable Power Station features:

AC/DC/USB Outputs: (2x) AC outlet (max 100W, peak power 150W); (4 x) DC port (15A / 180W max); (1x) QC3.0 USB port (18W max); (3x) USB ports (10.5W max); charges or powers products such as laptops, phones, tablets, cameras, drones, CPAP machine, small home appliances and more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!