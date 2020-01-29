Save $100 on Suaoki’s 500Wh Portable Power Station at $390, more from $48

- Jan. 29th 2020 3:14 pm ET

0

Suaoki via Amazon offers its G500 500Wh Portable Power Station for $389.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $490, today’s offer saves you $100, comes within $14 of our previous mention, and is the second-best price we’ve seen to date. This portable charging station packs plenty of power, with a massive 500Wh of energy, and is a perfect solution when exploring the outdoors or to have as a backup. Two AC outlets will be some of the most versatile ports, but you’ll also find dual 3A USB-A slots, a USB-C output, and more. So you’ll be covered whether trying to top off an iPhone, charge a laptop, or power an appliance while out and about. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more.

Also on sale today at Amazon is the Suaoki 28W Foldable Solar Charging Panel for $47.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Having dropped from $60, today’s offer saves you 20% and marks a new all-time low. While this won’t be able to refuel the featured power station, it will provide more than enough power to recharge your iPhone, iPad, and other devices. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

For more ways to keep your devices powered up, swing by our Smartphone Accessories roundup. Today we noted a discount on Aukey’s 18W USB-C Wall Charger, which is now marked down to $11.

Suaoki G500 Portable Power Station features:

This is G500, a new portable power station with mega battery capacity of 500Wh / 137,700mAh, 300W pure sine wave output, Type-C Quick Charge, and 3 ways of recharging (solar / wall / car). All ways of charging and discharging feature Battery Management System (BMS), protecting the battery from operating outside its Safe Operating Area. Unlike a traditional diesel generator, G500 is quiet and clean, no fumes or noise, making it perfect for camping sites, outdoor parties, boat life, and road trips.

