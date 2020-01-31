Walmart bundles a $300 gift card with iPhone 11/Pro/Max purchase

- Jan. 31st 2020 5:17 pm ET

$300 GC
0

Walmart is currently offering a $300 gift card with the purchase of an iPhone 11, 11 Pro, or 11 Pro Max. This is a match for Walmart’s Black Friday 2019 sale and is the best we’ve seen from the retailer since on Apple’s latest and greatest. The newest iPhone lineup offers 5.8-, 6.1-, or 6.7-inch displays varying from Liquid Retina to OLED with HDR capabilities. You’ll find either 2- or 3-camera systems on these phones, bringing both wide and ultrawide to the table on all models, with the Pro gaining telephoto as well. Plus, all models are water-resistant and feature Qi-enabled wireless charging.

Should you opt for the iPhone 11, be sure to grab this $9 Prime shipped clear case to keep it protected. Prefer the iPhone 11 Pro or Pro Max? This case is just $8 Prime shipped in either the normal or large size.

Do you prefer the last generation of devices to save even more? Apple now sells them officially refurbished from $699, which allows you to snag a 1-year warranty with your purchase. Also, be sure to check out the killer deals that we’ve spotted on Apple Watch with up to $300 in savings.

iPhone 11 Pro features:

  • 5. 8-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display
  • Water and dust resistant (4 meters for up to 30 minutes, IP68)
  • Triple-camera system with 12MP Ultra wide, wide, and telephoto cameras; night mode, Portrait mode, and 4K video up to 60fps
  • 12MP True Depth front Camera with Portrait mode, 4K video, and slo-mo
  • Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
  • A13 Bionic chip with third-generation Neural Engine
  • Fast Charge with 18W adapter included

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$300 GC
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
Best Walmart Deals

Best Walmart Deals

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more
iPhone

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide