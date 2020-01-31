Walmart bundles a $300 gift card with iPhone 11/Pro/Max purchase

Walmart is currently offering a $300 gift card with the purchase of an iPhone 11, 11 Pro, or 11 Pro Max. This is a match for Walmart’s Black Friday 2019 sale and is the best we’ve seen from the retailer since on Apple’s latest and greatest. The newest iPhone lineup offers 5.8-, 6.1-, or 6.7-inch displays varying from Liquid Retina to OLED with HDR capabilities. You’ll find either 2- or 3-camera systems on these phones, bringing both wide and ultrawide to the table on all models, with the Pro gaining telephoto as well. Plus, all models are water-resistant and feature Qi-enabled wireless charging.

Should you opt for the iPhone 11, be sure to grab this $9 Prime shipped clear case to keep it protected. Prefer the iPhone 11 Pro or Pro Max? This case is just $8 Prime shipped in either the normal or large size.

Do you prefer the last generation of devices to save even more? Apple now sells them officially refurbished from $699, which allows you to snag a 1-year warranty with your purchase. Also, be sure to check out the killer deals that we’ve spotted on Apple Watch with up to $300 in savings.

iPhone 11 Pro features:

5. 8-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display

Water and dust resistant (4 meters for up to 30 minutes, IP68)

Triple-camera system with 12MP Ultra wide, wide, and telephoto cameras; night mode, Portrait mode, and 4K video up to 60fps

12MP True Depth front Camera with Portrait mode, 4K video, and slo-mo

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

A13 Bionic chip with third-generation Neural Engine

Fast Charge with 18W adapter included

