Apple now sells the iPhone XS/Max officially refurbished from $699

Apple is now offering certified refurbished iPhone XS/Max models in various capacities from $699 shipped. Originally starting at $999 when released in September of 2018, this is the first time that Apple has offered them officially refurbished. If buying the latest-and-greatest iPhone doesn’t tickle your fancy, then why not grab last year’s model at a discount? The iPhone XS sports a 5.8-inch display while the XS Max offers a 6.7-inch behemoth. Both are Super Retina displays with OLED HDR panels. Plus, you’ll net FaceID, wireless charging capabilities, a waterproof design, dual cameras, and more. Apple refurbished products come with a full one-year warranty and all original accessories.

For comparison’s sake, Best Buy sells the previous generation smartphone from $720 right now. Something to keep in mind, however, is that we’ve seen third-parties like Woot offer refurbished models from $475 in the past, though you’ll normally give up the official Apple warranty when going that route.

With your savings on buying refurbished, now’s a great time to grab a case. Should you opt for the gorgeous gold iPhone XS, then be sure to check out Spigen’s Ultra Hybrid case. It’s crystal clear, allowing you to still enjoy the color of your new phone, but only costs $13 Prime shipped.

iPhone XS features:

iPhone XS features a 5.8-inch Super Retina display with custom-built OLED panels for an HDR display that provides the industry’s best color accuracy, true blacks, and remarkable brightness. Advanced Face ID lets you securely unlock your iPhone, log in to apps, and pay with just a glance. The A12 Bionic chip with next-generation Neural Engine uses real-time machine learning to transform the way you experience photos, gaming, augmented reality, and more. A breakthrough 12MP dual-camera system takes your portraits to the next level with Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, enhanced bokeh, and all-new Depth Control. Water resistance.

