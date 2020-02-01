Use an ozone generator to get rid of odor for $75 (Reg. $95), today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the Airthereal Ozone Generator (MA10K-PRO) for $74.99 shipped. Down from its regular rate of around $95, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’ve been looking for a new way to deodorize your home, an ozone treatment might be the ticket. Just keep in mind that areas being treated shouldn’t be occupied, and Airthreal includes a sign to let people know when the unit is in use. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Do you like the idea of giving areas an ozone treatment, but don’t want to spend $75 on a generator? These portable OZIUM “anywhere odor eliminators” use similar technology, but come in a 4-pack for $17 Prime shipped. Just know that once they’re used, they’ll no longer work again.

However, to keep the air around you pure 24/7, be sure to check out the new Dyson Pure Cryptomic air purifiers. These models don’t just help to remove odors and allergins, but take aim at formaldehyde too.

Airthereal Ozone Generator features:

With Airthereal ozone generators, we use this nature’s powerful deodorizer to help household cleansing. Ozone (O3) contains three atoms of oxygen. The third oxygen atom makes ozone extremely reactive, which readily attaches itself to other molecules. When pollutants meet ozone, oxidation reactions occur and both parties are destroyed. Ozone essentially reverts back to oxygen. Keep the stinky smell away with ozone treatments twice a week.

