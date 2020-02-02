iPad mini 5 sees rare $49 discount to new Amazon all-time low

- Feb. 2nd 2020 10:24 am ET

Feature
0

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s latest iPad mini 5 64GB for $349.99 shipped in Space Gray. Usually selling for $399, today’s offer scores you a rare $49 discount, marks a new Amazon low, and is the best we’ve seen on a new condition model in months. Apple’s most recent iteration of iPad mini packs a 7.9-inch Retina display, new A12 chip + M12 coprocessor, and more into an ultra-portable form-factor. Other staples of the Apple tablet ecosystem round out the notable features, like Touch ID and Apple Pencil compatibility. In our hands-on review, we praised it’s design, noting that iPad mini is a great option “when portability matters most.”

Keep your new tablet protected while out and about by using some of your savings to score this highly-rated case for $11 at Amazon. Sporting sleep and wake functionality, this case touts space gray stylings to pair perfectly with the iPad mini 5. Plus, it has a back protected for nearly 360-degrees of protection.

Today’s sale follows the recent news that Apple has officially started selling refurbished iPad mini 5 and iPad Air .

iPad mini 5 features:

  • 7.9″ Multi-Touch Retina Display
  • 2048 x 1536 Screen Resolution (326 ppi)
  • Apple A12 64-Bit SoC + M12 Coprocessor
  • Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) & Bluetooth 5.0
  • Front 7MP FaceTime Camera
  • Rear 8MP Camera
  • Lightning Connector
  • Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor
  • Supports Apple Pencil (1st Gen)

