Apple’s official refurbished storefront was updated earlier today with the company’s latest iPad Air and all-new iPad mini 5. Prices start at $339 for the mini 5 and $419 for the Air. For comparison, the iPad Mini 5 starts at $399 new and the Air runs $499 new. Both of these devices offer support for the Apple Pencil and rock the A12 Bionic chip for plenty of processing power.

The mini 5 sports a 7.9-inch Retina display with 10-hour battery life. However, the Air offers 10.5-inches of Retina screen and a similar 10-hour runtime. Whether you’re wanting to game, take notes, or write term papers on the go, these devices are both well-equipped to do so. Apple refurbished products come with a full one-year warranty and all original accessories.

Not sold on whether or not you should upgrade to Apple’s latest? We break it down for you so you know exactly which iPad to look at. Comparing the iPad, Pro, mini, and Air, we lay out all of the features so you know exactly which one to consider.

Since both of these iPads support Apple Pencil, we’d be remiss if we didn’t recommend picking one up. Amazon offers it for $90 right now, making it a worthwhile investment. I love both drawing and taking notes on my iPad since Apple Pencil gives a similar experience to writing on paper.

iPad mini 5 features:

7.9-inch Retina Display with True Tone and wide Color

A12 Bionic chip

Touch ID fingerprint sensor

8MP back camera, 7MP FaceTime HD front camera

Stereo speakers

802.11ac Wi-Fi and Gigabit-class LTE cellular data

Up to 10 hours of battery life

iPad Air features:

10. 5-inch Retina display with True Tone and wide color

A12 Bionic chip

Touch ID fingerprint sensor and Apple Pay

8MP back camera, 7MP FaceTime HD front camera

Stereo speakers

802. 11ac Wi-Fi

Up to 10 hours of battery life

