Apple now sells the iPad mini 5 and iPad Air officially refurbished from $339

- Feb. 1st 2020 11:03 am ET

From $339
0

Apple’s official refurbished storefront was updated earlier today with the company’s latest iPad Air and all-new iPad mini 5. Prices start at $339 for the mini 5 and $419 for the Air. For comparison, the iPad Mini 5 starts at $399 new and the Air runs $499 new. Both of these devices offer support for the Apple Pencil and rock the A12 Bionic chip for plenty of processing power.

The mini 5 sports a 7.9-inch Retina display with 10-hour battery life. However, the Air offers 10.5-inches of Retina screen and a similar 10-hour runtime. Whether you’re wanting to game, take notes, or write term papers on the go, these devices are both well-equipped to do so. Apple refurbished products come with a full one-year warranty and all original accessories.

Not sold on whether or not you should upgrade to Apple’s latest? We break it down for you so you know exactly which iPad to look at. Comparing the iPad, Pro, mini, and Air, we lay out all of the features so you know exactly which one to consider.

Since both of these iPads support Apple Pencil, we’d be remiss if we didn’t recommend picking one up. Amazon offers it for $90 right now, making it a worthwhile investment. I love both drawing and taking notes on my iPad since Apple Pencil gives a similar experience to writing on paper.

Also, don’t forget to swing by our Apple guide to view even more deals. We update it just about every day with the best sales from around the web, so it should be a place you check often.

iPad mini 5 features:

  • 7.9-inch Retina Display with True Tone and wide Color
  • A12 Bionic chip
  • Touch ID fingerprint sensor
  • 8MP back camera, 7MP FaceTime HD front camera
  • Stereo speakers
  • 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Gigabit-class LTE cellular data
  • Up to 10 hours of battery life

iPad Air features:

  • 10. 5-inch Retina display with True Tone and wide color
  • A12 Bionic chip
  • Touch ID fingerprint sensor and Apple Pay
  • 8MP back camera, 7MP FaceTime HD front camera
  • Stereo speakers
  • 802. 11ac Wi-Fi
  • Up to 10 hours of battery life

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

From $339
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
Best iPad Deals

Best iPad Deals

Apple's iPad lineup has expanded in recent years, featuring varying displays that range in size from 7.9-inches up to 12.9-inches. Designed with consumers and pros in mind, the latest iPads from Apple deliver something for everyone.

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide