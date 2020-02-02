Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Speaker drops to $239 (Reg. $299), more from $99

- Feb. 2nd 2020 11:01 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Portable Bluetooth Speaker $239 shipped. Also available at B&H for the same price as well as for $1 more at Best Buy. Normally selling for $299, that’s good for a $60 discount and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. The SoundLink Revolve+ features a 360-degree speaker array that fires out audio in all directions. Not only that, but the speaker is IPX4 water-resistant and packs up to 16-hours of playback on a single charge. Over 2,500 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon offers the Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker II for $99 shipped in a variety of styles. Down from $129, today’s offer is good for a 24% discount and matches our previous mention for the Amazon low. SoundLink Color II features a rugged design that yields water-resistance and more. Plus 8-hours of battery mean you can rock out nearly all-day long once summer rolls around. Over 7,000 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ features:

Wireless audio streaming and portability are combined in the triple black Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Bluetooth Speaker. This speaker pairs with other Bluetooth-enabled devices, like smartphones and tablets, for wireless music streaming. An 1/8″ auxiliary audio input is also on-board for interfacing wired audio sources, such as MP3 players. The speaker is equipped with a built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery that provides up to 16 hours of playtime. The SoundLink Revolve+ charges via its micro-USB interface.

