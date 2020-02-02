Latest headphones from Apple on sale: Beats Solo Pro $250 or AirPods Pro $235

Amazon offers the Beats Solo Pro Wireless Headphones in various colors for $249.99. That’s a $50 savings from the regular going rate and a match of the all-time low. The latest from Beats delivers active noise cancelation and up to 22-hours of listening time on a full charge. Notably, just 10-minutes on a charger can create up to 3-hours of listening time. Other notable features include a foldable design, Apple’s H1 chip for fast pairing, and more. We loved them in our hands-on review and Amazon customers largely agree.
You can also pick up Apple’s AirPods Pro for $234.98 shipped although stock is beginning to wane. You can still lock-in the discounted price, however. That’s down from the usual $249 price tag and a match of what we’ve seen so far in 2020. AirPods Pro delivers a refreshed take of the popular original version, now featuring active noise cancellation, tapered silicone tips, and a water-resistant design. Apple’s H1 chip ensures you have fast connectivity and up to 24-hours of battery life.
Beats Solo Pro Headphones feature:
- Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) blocks external noise
- Beats’ Pure ANC adapts to external noise and fit while preserving audio quality
- Transparency helps you stay aware of your surroundings while listening
- Advanced acoustic system delivers powerful sound with balanced tonality
