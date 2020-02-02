Latest headphones from Apple on sale: Beats Solo Pro $250 or AirPods Pro $235

Amazon offers the Beats Solo Pro Wireless Headphones in various colors for $249.99. That’s a $50 savings from the regular going rate and a match of the all-time low. The latest from Beats delivers active noise cancelation and up to 22-hours of listening time on a full charge. Notably, just 10-minutes on a charger can create up to 3-hours of listening time. Other notable features include a foldable design, Apple’s H1 chip for fast pairing, and more. We loved them in our hands-on review and Amazon customers largely agree.

You can also pick up Apple’s AirPods Pro for $234.98 shipped although stock is beginning to wane. You can still lock-in the discounted price, however. That’s down from the usual $249 price tag and a match of what we’ve seen so far in 2020. AirPods Pro delivers a refreshed take of the popular original version, now featuring active noise cancellation, tapered silicone tips, and a water-resistant design. Apple’s H1 chip ensures you have fast connectivity and up to 24-hours of battery life.

Beats Solo Pro Headphones feature:

Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) blocks external noise

Beats’ Pure ANC adapts to external noise and fit while preserving audio quality

Transparency helps you stay aware of your surroundings while listening

Advanced acoustic system delivers powerful sound with balanced tonality

