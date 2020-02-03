Amazon Valentine’s Day chocolate sale from $5.50: Hershey’s, M&M’s, much more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering deep deals on a series of Valentine’s Day chocolates. Everything in today’s sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and carries solid 4+ star ratings. With prices starting from under $5.50, This is a great time to pick up some treats to make your special day even sweeter. Brands included in today’s event range from M&M’s and Hershey’s to Reese’s, and Trolli candy, along with some variety packs as well. Head below the fold for a closer look at our top picks.

Top Picks from the Sale:

***Note: opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing pages below to knock your price down even more. 

We have already seen our fair share of notable Valentine’s Day sales events so far. On top of some notable discount options you might also get some great ideas from the Nordstrom Rack Valentine’s Day Gift Guide from $10, Ellen Degeneres’ Favorite Things list, and the Kate Spade Guide. For Apple gear-related accessories and more, be sure to browse through the Pad & Quill event for deals at up to 40% off.

Hershey’s Hugs & Kisses Chocolates:

  • Includes 25-ounce bag of HERSHEY’S Valentine’s HUGS & KISSES Milk Chocolate Assortment
  • Perfect for candy dishes, classroom exchanges, and homemade desserts
  • Milk chocolate hugged by white crème candies accompanied by classic milk chocolates
  • Individually wrapped, perfect for sharing
  • A kosher milk chocolate and crème assortment

