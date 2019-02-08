If you’re a fan of the talk show host, Ellen Degeneres, then her list of her favorite things for February will be a must-see, especially as Valentine’s Day approaches. She’s partnered with Walmart to curate a list of fourteen of her favorite things, with items such as diamond earrings, a heart-shaped waffle maker and more. She also has gifts for men, too, including a grooming kit. Head below to find our top picks from the list of Ellen Degeneres’ Favorite Things for February, which features budget-friendly gifts at under $100.

Champagne Flutes

A standout on her list is this set of two Personalized 8-oz. Gold Rim Champagne Glasses for $30. They can be personalized with your last or first names. These would make an adorable gift for your SO and you can pair it with their favorite bottle of bubbly for a fun gesture.

Diamond Earrings

As they say, diamonds are a girl’s best friend. The Vir Jewels 1/4 Cut Diamond Earrings would be a perfect gift idea for anyone who loves a little bling. Even better, they’re priced at just $80. These stud earrings are crafted in 14-karat gold with four prong baskets and set with 0.25 carats of diamonds. They’re a perfect way to dress up a casual outfit or look elegant paired with a dress for a night on the town.

Waffle Maker

Does your spouse or significant other like waffles? This $20 Heart-Shaped Waffle Maker will create festive waffles for Valentine’s Day or any day. All you have to do is pour your favorite waffle batter onto the plates and close the lid. In minutes, you will have 5 heart-shaped waffles that are ready to serve. The waffle maker’s nonstick heating plates allow for an easy clean-up and kids are sure to love them, too.

Bamboo Bathtub Caddy

Relax and rest with the Royal Craft Wood Natural Bamboo Caddy. It features a wine holder as well as a tablet and phone slot. This way, you can catch up on your favorite shows while soaking in the tub. It’s on sale for just $20.

Grooming Set

Still wondering what to get the man in your life for Valentine’s Day? The V76 Vaughn Handsome Grooming Gift Set is a great option and it includes a comb, body wash, shampoo as well as a texture clay. This set has a $47 value and is priced at $32.

Which item from Ellen’s List of Favorite Things did you like most? Let me know in the comments below.

Also, be sure to check out our guides on how to score unique Valentine’s Day gifts for the special man or woman in your life.