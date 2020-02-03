Arlo’s Audio Doorbell hits $58.50 to let you know who’s outside (Reg. $70+)

Amazon is offering the Arlo Audio Doorbell for $58.50 shipped. Down from its list price of $80, Amazon has generally been offering it for around $70 these days. Do keep in mind that we have seen it drop to $56 a few times in the past, though this is the best discount we’ve tracked outside of that. While it doesn’t offer a video feed of who’s at the door, Arlo’s Audio Doorbell easily allows you to have a conversation with the delivery man or guests when they’re outside. For those who are already deep into the Arlo system with the company’s cameras, this is an easy expansion. If you do happen to have an Arlo camera out front, it’ll tie in with the Audio Doorbell to give you that video feed that you’d normally be missing. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Ditch the smart design of Arlo’s Audio Doorbell to save quite a bit of cash. This wireless doorbell from Govee is just $11 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Just keep in mind that two-way communication isn’t available here, meaning you’ll just hear a chime when someone rings the doorbell.

If you’re not an Arlo fan, then check out Google’s Nest Cam IQ Outdoor at $349. That’s a rare $50 off the regular going rate and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked historically.

Arlo Audio Doorbell features:

Doorbell notifications : Get calls on your smartphone or tablet when someone presses your Arlo Doorbell

Remote communication : Talk with visitors from your smartphone or tablet; Operating temperature: 4 degree F to 113° F (-20° C to 45° C)

Visitor messaging : Visitors can leave a message for you to listen remotely at your convenience

Wire-free and weather resistant design : Place your doorbell anywhere outside of your home with no wiring hassle

Works with your existing chime : Set up your doorbell in minutes with Arlo’s simple wire-free design. Requires existing Arlo Base Station

