Google’s Nest Cam IQ Outdoor gets rare $50 discount down to $349

Office Depot currently offers the Google Nest Cam IQ Outdoor for $349 shipped. Usually selling for $399, like you’ll find direct from Google or B&H, today’s price cut is good for a $50 discount and matches the best we’ve seen outside of the Black Friday offer. Sporting a weather-resistant design, Nest IQ Outdoor comes equipped with a 4K HDR sensor that offers “extra-clear video” even when taking advantage of its 12x digital zoom. The built-in Nest Aware functionality enables the camera to recognize familiar faces and provides 24/7 continuous recording for up to 30 days. Plus, it’ll integrate with the rest of your Assistant smart home. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 345 customers.

Update 1/30 @ 4:22 PM: Amazon is offering the Blink Indoor Home Security Camera System 3-Pack for $149.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. This is a 21% savings and match of its all-time low. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Those looking to get into the smart security camera game for less should consider TP-Link’s Kasa Cam Outdoor as a more affordable alternative. It’ll run you $99 at Amazon right now, and packs similar Assistant integration, alongside Alexa support. You will skip out on the enhanced cloud recording and people recognition features compared to the lead deal.

For more smart home security discounts, we’re still seeing the Ring Video Doorbell 2 on sale for $90. Or if you’re interested in getting starting with Amazon’s in-home delivery service, Kwikset’s smart lock bundle is currently 30% off.

Google Nest Cam IQ Outdoor features:

Nest Cam IQ is a seriously sharp outdoor security camera. It has brains to tell you when it sees a person and Supersight to show you an extra clear close-up tracking shot of who’s there. It can even recognize familiar faces with Nest Aware.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!