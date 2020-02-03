This gaming headset offers 7.1-Ch. surround for just $18.50 Prime shipped

Westilfe ONIUS (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the ONIKUMA Gaming Headset for $18.39 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down 20% or more from its regular going rate, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked ever. The only time we’ve seen it go for far less was over the holiday season when it dropped to around $14, but this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked outside of that. If you’ve been looking for a budget-friendly headset to upgrade your gaming setup, this is it. You’ll find simulated 7.1-channel surround sound here and compatibility with Xbox, PS4, Switch, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars from thousands.

For those on tighter budgets, the Turtle Beach Recon headset is just $15 Prime shipped. It only has one headphone, meaning that there’s no surround sound here. However, it does allow you to easily hear what’s going on around you while gaming, which could be a benefit in your setup.

For other must-have desk essentials, check out the Logitech MX Master 3 at 25% off, now $75. Also, be sure to give our latest monitor roundup a look that has prices from $90.

ONIKUMA Gaming Headset features:

ONIKUMA 2019 K5 Pro gaming headset for Xbox One / PS4 is equipped with highest grade 50MM driver, which offers a surrounding stereo sound field and build a vivid immersive gaming world for game players. Definitely an ideal pick for games like God of War, Halo 5 Guardians, Fortnite, PUBG, Call of Duty, CS:GO, Overwatch, Metal Gear Solid, Star Wars Battlefront, or World of Warcraft Legion, etc. The Xbox One headset with 3.5m audio jack supports Xbox One controller, PS4 (Playstation 4) controller, PC, Nintendo Switch (audio), Computer, Laptop, Tablet, iPad, PSP, Mobile Phone, Nintendo New 3DS LL/3DS (audio), Nintendo 3DS LL/3DS (audio). Please note: An extra Microsoft Adapter (Not Included) is needed when connect with an old version Xbox One controller.

