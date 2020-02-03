A new Amazon low strikes AOC’s 27-inch 1080p Monitor at $110, more from $90

Amazon is offering the AOC 27-inch 1080p Monitor (27B1H) for $109.99 shipped. That’s $26+ off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $10. This thin display delivers an additional 27-inches of screen real-estate to your desk. Top, left, and right bezels are slim and trim, allowing you to focus more on the content being displayed. Inputs include VGA, HDMI, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find more monitor deals.

No matter which display you end up with, you may want to consider applying today’s savings towards this aluminum riser for $20. It stands 2.5-inches tall, which not only should help reduce neck strain, but also give you a place to tuck away a keyboard and mouse when wrapping up your work or gaming session.

AOC 27-inch 1080p Monitor (27B1H) features:

27-Inch full HD 1920×1080 LED monitor

Ips panel for wide viewing angles and vivid imagery

20,000,000: 1 Smart contrast ratio; Viewing Angle (CR10): 178/178º

3-Sided frameless design (ultra-slim bezels)

