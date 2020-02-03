Cut the cord and save 33% with Mohu’s 50-mile Curve OTA Antenna at $40

- Feb. 3rd 2020 10:01 am ET

Amazon is offering the Mohu Curve 50 HDTV OTA Antenna for $39.99 shipped. Usually selling for $60, like you’ll find at Walmart, today’s offer is $5 under our previous mention and marks a new Amazon all-time low. If a recent Disney+ or Netflix subscription has you thinking it’s time to cut the cord, this antenna is a great way to supplement content. With a 50-mile range, you’ll be able to enjoy everything from local news and sports, to other shows and more. With over 730 customers having left a review, it carries a 4+ star rating from 60% of shoppers.

Available OTA content varies based on where you live. So for the full report, be sure to head on over to AntennaWeb to see which channels are accessible for you. Should the results show that you don’t need to pick up content from 50-miles away, the AmazonBasics Ultra Thin Indoor TV Antenna covers a 35-mile range and will only run you $20.

Mohu Curve 50 HDTV Antenna features:

Enjoy your favorite shows with this Mohu Curve 50 Designer Table Amplified HDTV Antenna. Catering to consumers who want access to free over-the-air HDTV in their homes but desire a unique, designer feel, its modern look is on display whether it’s placed on a shelf, countertop or table. The Table Top 50 indoor HDTV antenna propels antenna design to new heights with a clean and graceful arched structure reminiscent of popular smartphone docking stations.

