Apple hits the weekend with new $5 movie sale: Action, football, comedy, more

Apple is jumping into the weekend with a huge $5 movie sale today, with notable discounts across various genres by 50% or more from the usual $10+ price tag. Many of these titles are at new all-time low prices or matching our previous mentions. All of which will become a permanent addition to your library. Head below for all of our top picks.
$5 action and drama films
- Speed
- Moonlight
- The Color Purple
- Malcolm X
- The Pursuit of Happyness
- I Am MLK Jr.
- To Kill A Mockingbird
- Ray
- Juice
- Fences
$5 football movies for the Super Bowl
- Rudy
- Leatherheads
- Concussion
- Little Giants
- Happy Valley
- The Longest Yard
- The Replacements
- Friday Night Lights
- Gridiron Gang
$5 comedy films
