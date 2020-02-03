It’s now time to kick the week off with Monday’s best iOS and Mac app deals. From casual experiences to keep you occupied in between meetings to deep RPGs and productivity apps to broaden your mobile office suite capabilities, this is the place for all of the best price drops. We have a series of notable deals today including titles like Doom & Destiny Advanced, Gunslugs, Baldur’s Gate, Earth 3D, FlickType Keyboard, and many more. Down below you’ll find a hand-curated list of today’s best Mac/iOS app deals and freebies.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: JSBox – Learn to Code: FREE (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Life Hacks – Tips & Tricks: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Emoji Camera – unique filters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Doom and Destiny: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: FlickType Keyboard: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pocket Salsa: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Into The Dark : Narakan: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Gunslugs: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Baldur’s Gate: $5 (Reg. $10)

iPhone/Watch: Coloring Watch: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Earth 3D: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Temperature Gauge: $10 (Reg. $18)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Big Truck -Mine Express Racing: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Love Your Inner Goddess Oracle: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Evergrow: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: iTooch 4th Grade: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: This War of Mine: $3 (Reg. $20)

