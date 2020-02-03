In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Hitman 2 on PS4 and Xbox One for $14.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This deal is currently matched as part of a new Best Buy game sale. This one started to drop from the usual $30 price tag in late 2019 and is now at one of the best prices we have tracked. This one includes six giant sandbox locations for Agent 47 to take care of business in as well as the co-op Sniper Assassin mode, and more. Down below you’ll also find the rest of today’s best deals including Windjammers for Switch, Judgement, Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes, Vampyr for Switch, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
- Windjammers Switch $20 (Reg. $30)
- Judgement $30 (Reg. $60)
- Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes $25 (Reg. $40)
- Vampyr Switch $30 (Reg. $50)
- Best Buy console game sale from $10
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe $35 (Reg. $60+)
- Dead Cells PS4 $18 (Reg. $30)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete $5 (Reg. $20)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Premium $30 (Reg. $90)
- Dishonored 2 $9.50 (Reg. $20)
- God of War $7 (Reg. $20)
- Control $30 (Reg. $50+)
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare $39 (Reg. $60)
- Darksiders Warmastered $4 (Reg. $20)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Garfield Kart: Furious Racing $15 (Reg. $30)
- Fallout 4 GOTY $23 (Reg. $38)
- Last of Us, God of War, HZD Complete $20 ($45+ value)
- Donut County $6.50 (Reg. $13)
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep PS4 $24 (Reg. $35)
- Matched on Xbox
- Mass Effect Andromeda $5.50 (Reg. $10+)
- DAEMON X MACHINA $45 (Reg. $60)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons pre-order $60
- Plus $10 credit + Animal Crossing Phone badge
- Madden NFL 20 Standard $30 (Reg. $60)
