Today’s Best Game Deals: Hitman 2 $15, Windjammers Switch $20, more

- Feb. 3rd 2020 9:34 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Hitman 2 on PS4 and Xbox One for $14.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This deal is currently matched as part of a new Best Buy game sale. This one started to drop from the usual $30 price tag in late 2019 and is now at one of the best prices we have tracked. This one includes six giant sandbox locations for Agent 47 to take care of business in as well as the co-op Sniper Assassin mode, and more. Down below you’ll also find the rest of today’s best deals including Windjammers for Switch, Judgement, Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes, Vampyr for Switch, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, and much more. 

