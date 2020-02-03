Save 38% on UBTECH’s JIMU iPhone-enabled robot kit at a new low of $56

Amazon is currently offering the UBTECH JIMU Robot Builderbots Overdrive Kit for $55.99 shipped. Also available at Walmart. Down from $90, today’s offer saves you 38% and is a new Amazon all-time low. UBTECH’s JIMU kit is comprised of 410-pieces which snap together and allows you to assemble your own iPhone-enabled robot. This particular kit includes two smooth motion robotic servo motors, two DC motors, one ultrasonic sensor, and a main control box. Whether you’re looking for a way to take a first step into the world of STEAM, or a more entertaining way to code, this is worth your time. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Another way to learn to program is with Kano’s Star Wars The Force Coding Kit at $50. Not only will you save a little compared to the featured kit, but it’ll also offer a unique programming experience centered around characters from a galaxy far, far away.

For something more unique from UBTECH, be sure to swing by our hands-on review of the brand’s Iron Man MK50 Robot. We found it to be a unique way to bring home the Avengers Endgame experience, as well as one of the coolest pieces of Marvel merchandise. Learn more here.

UBTECH JIMU Robot Builderbots Overdrive Kit features:

With this kit you can create buildable, codable robots like Dozerbot and Dirtbot or design your own JIMU Robot creation. Download the JIMU app that has step by step, 3D, 360° building instructions. The fun is extended with the Blockly coding platform, allowing kids to build and code these robots to perform countless programs and tricks.

