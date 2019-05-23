If you can’t get enough of Marvel, then The Iron Man MK50 Robot by UBTECH is a way to bring the experience home and into your hands. Similar in design to its First Order Stormtrooper, the Iron Man MK50 brings authentic licensed Marvel experiences to your command. Of course, it’s a bit of a specialty piece at a whopping $290 – but for collectors, it might be a must have addition. Check out the video below.

In the box

Packaging is simple with very little in the box. To get this mini Iron Man up and running, all you need is the MK50 robot, a mobile device, tracking mat, charging cable and a simple quick start guide. The tracking mat is rolled up and needs a bit of time to unwind, – so be sure to get that rolled out before playing the AR missions.

Design

Overall the design is great. Everything feels solid on the MK50, and I like how the charging port is hidden behind a panel on the back – cleaning it up even more. LED lights located all over the robot are a part of programmed scripts or can be triggered manually.

Iron Man MK50 Robot: Video

From when you turn it on, the MK50 provides an immersive Iron Man experience. Everything that comes out of Tony’s mouth feels like it would be directly from a movie. When connected to a mobile device, the interaction between Tony in the MK50 armor and F.R.I.D.A.Y. on your device is a fun exchange.

There are lots of moving parts on the armor, but one of the most unique might be the flip up mask. Inside the mask is a screen that plays video clips of Tony’s face. Once you dig into the program, you can put your own screen recordings inside the helmet to create custom sayings.

With the app running, there are quite a few different things you can do. The main selection is to play the NANOTECH weapons simulations in AR, or control the robot with protocols.

Protocols

Within the protocols menu, you can control the MK50 with Mobile Command Protocol to raise arms, move legs or head and so on. With Iron Guard protocol, the MK50 armor enter a sentry mode. You can set commands that are triggered with different environmental cues like changes in light, audio or movement.

For those who want to dig in deeper, you can also set up your own scripts in the Custom Protocol menu. Using the drag-n-drop editor, elaborate strings of scripts are easy to create and can be executed with custom audio or video as well.

Augmented Reality game

One of the main features is the NANOTECH AR weapons simulation. As you move through all 10 levels, you unlock more weapons/armor and battle drones with unique abilities. Each level features new enemies with familiar faces/actions from the movie series. They implement different tactics that relate to the new upgrades you unlock with each mission. To play, the MK50 must be placed on the included AR tracking mat and tracked from your mobile device.

Once setup, the AR experience is pretty fun. On my iPhone 8, it is a little hard to get your hands out of the way and see everything, but it can also be played with a tablet. Tracking works pretty well with the included AR mat and it transforms your room into a battlefield through your device.

Conclusion

If you’re a collector of all things Marvel, then the Iron Man MK50 Robot by UBTECH might be a must have. It’s authenticity to the brand brings some nice immersion, and it’s fun to play around with the one liners and missions. It’s pricey at $290, but the quality and authenticity to Marvel and features make it a natural choice for collectors.

