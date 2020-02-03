Save $100 on Wacom’s Cintiq Pro 13 Touch Display at an Amazon all-time low

- Feb. 3rd 2020 3:30 pm ET

0

Amazon currently offers the Wacom Cintiq Pro 13 Creative Pen and Touch Display for $699.95 shipped. Also available at Best Buy and B&H. Having originally sold for $1,000, we’ve more recently been seeing it go for $800. Today’s offer saves you $100, matches our previous mention from back in October as well as the all-time low. Adding Wacom’s Cintiq Pro 13 display to a Mac or PC allows you to take your digital art game to the next level. Its 13-inch 1080p screen features multitouch gestures, an etched glass screen, and “virtually lag free pen tracking.” In terms of ports, you’re looking at USB-C, Mini DisplayPort, HDMI, and more. Alongside the drawing tablet display, you’ll also get a Wacom Pro Pen 2, which offers 8,192-levels of pressure sensitivity, tilt support, and a battery-free design. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Those who may not need as high-end of a drawing tablet can alternatively bring home the Wacom Intuos Pro Creative Pen Tablet for less than the featured deal at $500. This model ditches the built-in screen, but still offers a similar, high-precision drawing experience for your computer.

Now if you’d rather center your art station around a more portable option, nearly all of Apple’s iPad Pros are up to $199 off at Amazon. When paired with an Apple Pencil, you’ll be able to craft an on-the-go digital drawing studio. While I’m no artist, I can at least vouch for how responsive this setup is from nearly a year of sketching and note-taking.

Wacom Cintiq Pro 13 Display features:

Create professional-looking graphics with this Wacom Cintiq Pro pen display. It comes with a pressure-sensitive Pro Pen 2 that lets you draw precise lines on the 13-inch screen, and the built-in stand and pop-out legs provide customized tilt positions. This Wacom Cintiq Pro pen display connects to a Mac or PC and delivers high-resolution display to enhance your drawings.

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable.
