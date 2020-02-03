Nearly all of Apple’s iPad Pros are up to $199 off at Amazon

Amazon is currently taking up to $199 off Apple’s 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, with entry-level models and higher-end configurations returning to match our previous mentions starting at $674.99 shipped for the 64GB 11-inch model. These offers are also tied with the holiday discounts and some of the best we’ve seen in months. Best Buy is currently matching several of the offers, as well.

Apple’s most recent iteration of iPad Pro sports a list of enticing features like a Liquid Retina ProMotion display packing True Tone and wide color support. You’ll also be able to go all-day with up to 10-hours of battery life, enjoy its 12MP camera, and leverage FaceID. Head below for more details.

Elevate the iPad Pro experience by leveraging some of your savings on the second-generation Apple Pencil. Whether you’re looking to improve your note-taking regiment or take advantage of Apple’s 12.9-inch canvas for drawing and digital art, it’s a must-have accessory.

On top of today’s iPad Pro discounts, we’re still seeing iPad mini 5 marked down to a new Amazon all-time low following a $49 discount.

Apple’s latest iPad Pro features:

A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

12MP back camera, 7MP True Depth front camera

Four speaker Audio with wider stereo sound

802. 11AC Wi-Fi and gigabit-class LTE cellular data

Up to 10 hours of battery life

USB-C connector for charging and accessories

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!