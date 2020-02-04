Apple’s $20 Oscar movie bundle sale is live, 4K films, more from $1

One of Apple’s most-anticipated annual movie sales is now live just before the Oscars are slated to take place this weekend. Each year at this time, Apple offers a number of notable movie bundles for $20, delivering ample savings on new and old films. You’d typically pay $40 per bundle, which delivers at least 50% in savings from the regular going rate. There’s also the usual selection of $5 titles on sale and more down below.
4-film $20 Oscars movie bundle sale
- Best Picture Award-winners
- Thriller
- Dramas
- Classic Pictures
- Best Actress
- Romances
- Best Actor
- Musicals
Other notable deals
- Joker: $13 (Reg. $20)
- Gangs of New York: $5 (Reg. $10)
- 6-film DC Universe 4K HDR Bundle: $45 (Reg. $60)
- Judy: $10 (Reg. $15)
- Gone Baby Gone: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Killing Them Softly: $5 (Reg. $10)
- What Men Want: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Pulp Fiction: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Crash: $5 (Reg. $10)
This week’s $1 HD rental is Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark. Regularly $5 or more, this is the best price we’ve seen on this rental.
