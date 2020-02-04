Just as we watched Jennifer Lopez have a phenomenal Super Bowl half-time show, she’s stepping out with a partnership with COACH. The new collection is called “CitySole” and debuts with an array of sneakers for spring. CitySole offers three sneaker styles for both men and women. The CitySole Court has a classic basketball style with a pivot point to help keep you quick on your feet. The CitySole Runner has a larger heel and grooved bottom for added traction and the CitySole Lowline is a classic lace-up sneaker. The women’s models range in prices from $125 to $175 while the men’s shoes are $175 to $250. Head below the jump to find out more about the COACH x Jennifer Lopez collection.

“When you grow up in New York, sneakers are such a big part of your lifestyle because you have to pound the pavement,” Jennifer Lopez said. “Coach CitySole is perfect for my lifestyle. I’m a dancer, and I’m always on the go and they’re very versatile. They can be dressed up and dressed down, and can be functional but also super fashionable.”

CitySole Court Sneaker

For men, the CitySole Court Sneaker is available in four color options and has an old-school vibe. They’re priced at $195 and also have a cushioned insole for added comfort. These shoes were also designed to be lightweight and flexible like your favorite basketball shoes. Best of all? They have a rigid outsole, which is great for added traction during spring weather.

Animal print is a huge trend for the spring season and the women’s Citysole Court Sneaker has two options as well as two neutral styles. I personally love the pop of leopard print and it also has a fun coach logo on the back tab that adds a stylish touch. This sneaker is very versatile and will pair nicely with jeans, leggings or dresses alike. The women’s style is priced at $175.

CitySole Runner Sneaker

The “dad” style sneaker has made a comeback for this spring and the men’s Citysole Runner has that exact look. Its athletic frame and bulky bottom will make a statement with any outfit. These shoes also are available in four color options and were designed for comfort with a cushioned pod placed in the insole. This style is priced at $195 for men and $175 for women.

Lowline Low Top Sneaker

Finally, the most casual sneaker from this line is the Lowline Low Top style. For women, these shoes are priced from $125 and have four color schemes. Once again, the leopard print is personally my favorite because it will make a statement with any outfit. I also love the pop of red included here.

Which style of sneaker from the COACH x Jennifer Lopez collection is your favorite?

