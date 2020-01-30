Valentine’s Day gift guides are live from an array of top brands including Nordstrom, Lululemon, Kate Spade, Le Creuset, and many more. Now COACH is debuting its Valentine’s Day Collection with an array of gift ideas for both the men and women in your life. Inside the guide you will find handbags, backpacks, jewelry, briefcases, perfume, accessories, shoes, and more. This guide also has a wide range of prices starting from just $45. Plus, for a limited time only, you can receive a free Bifold Card Case with any $350 purchase with code VDAY at checkout. Better yet? COACH is offering free delivery on all orders. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the COACH Valentine’s Day Guide.

Valentine’s Day Gifts for Her

One of the most notable items from this guide is the Parker 18 Crossbody Bag with Rivets that’s priced at $295. This bag comes in a beautiful pink color for Valentine’s Day and it’s lightweight. It’d be great for a date night or work, due to its versatile design. Its large enough to store your phone, keys, and essentials and can be carried three different ways. Best of all, this style of bag also comes in a trendy backpack version for the same price.

We currently covered the best new perfumes for Valentine’s Day and COACH also has a new scent. The perfume is called “Dreams Eau De Parfum” and has notes of woods, orange, pear, and gardenia. It comes in a beautiful bottle with a flower cap and it’s priced at $62.

Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him

Looking for a gift for the man in your life? The COACH Metropolitan Slim Briefcase is a great option for work and everyday use. It easily fits your 15-inch MacBook and has an array of pockets for storage. It can be carried two ways: by the top handles or the over the shoulder strap. You can choose from eight color options and it’s priced at $595.

Finally, the Silm Billfold Wallet is a must-have for Valentine’s Day. Most men can update their wallet and this style is sleek and functional. It also features scratch-resistant leather to stay looking nice for years and it has six card slots for storage. It also can be monogrammed for personalization and is priced at $125. You can also choose from several color options.

Which item from the COACH Valentine’s Day Gift Guide is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below.

