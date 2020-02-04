iOttie’s iON Plus v2 10W Qi charging pad hits a new low at $26 (Reg. $35)

Amazon currently offers the iOttie iON Wireless Plus v2 10W Charging Pad for $25.95 shipped in Ruby. Having originally retailed for $50, it has more recently been selling for $35 with today’s offer saving you 26%. It’s also $4 under our previous mention and a new all-time low. Sporting a soft feathered fabric finish, this model features a more premium design than your average wireless charging pad. Plus, not only does it support 10W charging speeds, but also 7.5W. That means iPhones can take advantage of fast charging as well. Improving on the previous generation model, you’ll find a larger Qi charging pad, so there’s more flexibility on where you lay a smartphone. Includes an 18W wall adapter and USB-C cable. Rated 4/5 stars.

Opt for the smaller version of iOttie’s iON Wireless Charger and save even more. This option sells for $23 at Amazon and sports a 7.5W charging output. No wall adapter is included here, which is certainly something to consider.

iOttie iON Wireless Plus v2 features:

Conveniently charge your iPhone or Android device wirelessly with the Grey, iON Wireless Plus Fast Charging Pad from iOttie. This pad will provide power to Qi-compatible devices, as well as Qi adapters and cases. The Qi wireless fast charging technology gives you up to 7.5W of output power for iOS devices and up to 10W for Android. In addition, you can simultaneously charge another device thanks to its built-in USB Type-A port.

