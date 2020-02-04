Smartphone Accessories: OtterBox Stormtrooper iPhone XS Case $20, more

- Feb. 4th 2020 10:40 am ET

0

Amazon offers the OtterBox Symmetry Series Star Wars iPhone X/XS Stormtrooper case for $19.98 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually selling for $30, today’s offer saves you 33% and marks a new Amazon all-time low. For comparison, you’d pay $46 direct from OtterBoxFeaturing a dual layer construction, OtterBox’s Symmetry case keeps your iPhone protected without adding too much bulk. It’s said to stand up to drops or falls and thanks to a raised edge, keeps your handset’s screen scratch-free when resting on a table. Plus, this style comes wrapped in a white and black Stormtrooper-themed design. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

More smartphone accessories:

The saga continues with Symmetry Series Star Wars cases for iPhone X/Xs. Ultra-slim and ultra-protective, you can confidently do what you do with your iPhone in hand.

OtterBox Star Wars cases reimagine Vintage favorites and unleash new Heroes for every generation. Certified drop+ protection keeps your phone safe and the ultra-slim profile easily slips in and out of pockets. Plus, Symmetry Series installs in a flash thanks to a one-piece design and custom-shaped fit that displays the sleek look of your device. Express your allegiance and live your Star Wars story with OtterBox cases.

