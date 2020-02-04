Smartphone Accessories: OtterBox Stormtrooper iPhone XS Case $20, more

Amazon offers the OtterBox Symmetry Series Star Wars iPhone X/XS Stormtrooper case for $19.98 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually selling for $30, today’s offer saves you 33% and marks a new Amazon all-time low. For comparison, you’d pay $46 direct from OtterBox. Featuring a dual layer construction, OtterBox’s Symmetry case keeps your iPhone protected without adding too much bulk. It’s said to stand up to drops or falls and thanks to a raised edge, keeps your handset’s screen scratch-free when resting on a table. Plus, this style comes wrapped in a white and black Stormtrooper-themed design. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
More smartphone accessories:
- HAOZI International Travel Charger: $15 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Google’s Home Mini Smart Starter Kit has 2 extra RGB bulbs at $55 ($100 value)
- Dynex 2.4A USB Wall Outlet 2-Pack: $15 (Reg. $30) | Best Buy
- NuForce BE Free5 Wireless Earbuds: $20 (Reg. $30) | B&H
- Ember’s Smart iPhone/Apple Watch-Controlled Tumbler drops to $90 ($170 value)
- Aukey 33W USB-C Car Charger: $11 (Reg. $19) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Dock: $120 (Reg. $140) | Amazon
- Speck Presidio Pro iPhone Xs Max Case: $11 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- Anker discounts projectors, iPhone and Android essentials, more from $8
- Sony’s noise canceling wireless earbuds take on AirPods Pro at $198 (Reg. $230)
- Mpow M9 True Wireless Earbuds: $30 (Reg. $45) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code MPOWM9M6
The saga continues with Symmetry Series Star Wars cases for iPhone X/Xs. Ultra-slim and ultra-protective, you can confidently do what you do with your iPhone in hand.
OtterBox Star Wars cases reimagine Vintage favorites and unleash new Heroes for every generation. Certified drop+ protection keeps your phone safe and the ultra-slim profile easily slips in and out of pockets. Plus, Symmetry Series installs in a flash thanks to a one-piece design and custom-shaped fit that displays the sleek look of your device. Express your allegiance and live your Star Wars story with OtterBox cases.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!