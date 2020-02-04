JBL’s Link 300 is $240 less than Google’s Home Max: $60 (Refurb, Orig. $300)

JBL is offering its Link 300 Assistant-enabled Bluetooth Speaker for $59.99 shipped in refurbished condition. For comparison, this speaker is still listed for $300 in new condition and this is a match for the all-time low price that we’ve tracked. Packing Google Assistant for voice control, this speaker rivals higher-end and more expensive models at a far lower cost thanks to its refurbished condition. In our hands-on review, we called it “the Google Home Max you can actually afford.” Thanks to Chromecast built-in, you’ll easily be able to use this speaker in multi-room setups or to enjoy Spotify and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars and ships with a 1-year warranty.

Looking for a portable Assistant-enabled speaker? The JBL Link 10 is down to $40 shipped right now in refurbished condition. You’ll find that plus more in our Bluetooth speaker roundup from yesterday.

If you ditch having Assistant built-in entirely, then you’ll save even more. The OontZ Angle 3 is $22 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Just keep in mind that you’ll have to actually press the buttons to change the volume and track.

JBL Link 300 Assistant Bluetooth Speaker features:

The JBL Link 300 is a voice-activated speaker with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth® enabled that delivers incredible room-filling sound from a compact design. It has the Google Assistant built-in. It’s your own personal Google. Always ready to help. You can ask it questions. And tell it to do things. The more you use it, the more useful it gets. Just start with “Ok Google” – a simple voice request triggers your JBL Link 300 to play music, podcasts or radio from services like Google Play Music, Spotify, Pandora and more. To amplify your party, speakers with Chromecast built-in can be grouped together to enjoy the same song in every room.

