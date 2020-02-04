Take $199 off Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air at various retailers

- Feb. 4th 2020 7:40 am ET

0

Amazon is currently taking $199 off select models of Apple’s latest MacBook Air. Deals start at $949.99 with free shipping available for all. These deals are also found over at Best Buy. That’s a match of our previous mention and the best we’ve seen so far in 2020. The latest MacBook Air from Apple sports a 13-inch Retina display, Touch ID, a dual-core 8th generation Intel i5 processor and 128GB of storage. Two Thunderbolt 3 ports and up to 12 hours of battery life round out the list of notable features.

Make good use of your savings and grab a USB-C hub. With four extra USB-A ports, this option from AmazonBasics is a great accessory to have in your arsenal. Ideal for connecting legacy devices and maximizing productivity.

Make sure you jump over to our Apple guide for additional deals on Macs, iPads, Apple TV, and more.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Air features:

  • Stunning 13. 3-Inch Retina Display
  • Touch ID
  • Dual-core 8th-Generation Intel Core i5 Processor
  • Intel UHD Graphics 617
  • Fast SSD Storage
  • 8GB memory
  • Stereo speakers with wider Stereo sound
  • Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports
  • Up to 12 hours of battery life
  • Latest Apple-designed keyboard
  • OS: macOS Sierra (10.12)

