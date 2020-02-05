Save $15 on this Alexa-enabled smart garage door opener at $45, more from $35

- Feb. 5th 2020 2:06 pm ET

0

Meross Home (98% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers the brand’s Upgraded Smart Garage Door Opener for $44.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally selling for $60, today’s offer saves you $15, is $3 under our previous mention, and a new all-time low. Integrating with Alexa and Google Assistant, this garage door opener can be controlled via voice commands, your smartphone, and more. Compared to the standard version, you’ll also be able to take advantage of SmartThings support, alongside IFTTT for bringing a dose of automation into the picture. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more.

Also on sale, you’ll be able to score the Meross Wireless Temperature and Humidity Monitor Sensor for $34.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon at Amazon. Down from $45, today’s offer is good for a 23% discount and marks the very first time we’ve seen it on sale. This indoor sensor from Meross is a great way to keep tabs on your home’s temperature and humidity. It can send alerts right to you smartphone when stats drop and sports a battery-powered design that can be placed anywhere. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

For more ways to outfit your Alexa or Google-enabled setup, be sure to swing by our smart home guide. Amongst today’s series of deals, you’ll find HomeKit-enabled cameras and much more.

Meross Upgraded Smart Garage Door Opener features:

Make your existing garage door smart. Remote and Voice Control, just tapping the meross app from anywhere or speaking to your Alexa, Google Assistant or SmartThings devices. To let in your family, guests or couriers through the garage door while you are cooking or not at home. No monthly fee or any other subscription fee!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smart Home Deals

Best Smart Home Deals

The best in smart home deals and sales.
Meross

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go