Save $15 on this Alexa-enabled smart garage door opener at $45, more from $35

Meross Home (98% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers the brand’s Upgraded Smart Garage Door Opener for $44.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally selling for $60, today’s offer saves you $15, is $3 under our previous mention, and a new all-time low. Integrating with Alexa and Google Assistant, this garage door opener can be controlled via voice commands, your smartphone, and more. Compared to the standard version, you’ll also be able to take advantage of SmartThings support, alongside IFTTT for bringing a dose of automation into the picture. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more.

Also on sale, you’ll be able to score the Meross Wireless Temperature and Humidity Monitor Sensor for $34.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon at Amazon. Down from $45, today’s offer is good for a 23% discount and marks the very first time we’ve seen it on sale. This indoor sensor from Meross is a great way to keep tabs on your home’s temperature and humidity. It can send alerts right to you smartphone when stats drop and sports a battery-powered design that can be placed anywhere. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

For more ways to outfit your Alexa or Google-enabled setup, be sure to swing by our smart home guide. Amongst today’s series of deals, you’ll find HomeKit-enabled cameras and much more.

Meross Upgraded Smart Garage Door Opener features:

Make your existing garage door smart. Remote and Voice Control, just tapping the meross app from anywhere or speaking to your Alexa, Google Assistant or SmartThings devices. To let in your family, guests or couriers through the garage door while you are cooking or not at home. No monthly fee or any other subscription fee!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

