Save up to 57% on Monoprice Slimrun Cat6A Ethernet cable bundles from under $5

Monoprice is currently taking up to 57% off a selection of its Slimrun Cat6A Ethernet cables with bundles starting at under $5. Shipping is free across the board. While there are a variety of multipacks available in the sale today, one standout is on a 5-pack of 25-foot cables for $17.50. Typically fetching closer to $30, today’s offer is good for a 39% discount and is right around the lowest we’ve seen on the bundle. Monoprice’s in-house cables are perfect for tidying up your network kit, providing standard speeds of Cat6A without all the usual bulk. I personally use these in my own setup, and can easily recommend to homelab enthusiasts or those just getting started with their Wi-Fi system. Rated 4.9/5 stars from over 365 customers.

Be sure to shop the rest of today’s Ethernet cable sale right here. Prices start at under $5, so if the option we highlighted above doesn’t cut it for your needs, there are plenty of other bundles to pick from.

Don’t forget to swing by our most recent UniFi Diary piece, where we took a hands-on look at Ubiquiti’s new AmpliFi Alien Wi-Fi 6 router. For other 802.11ax-equipped gear, you’ll also want to swing by our roundup of the best Wi-Fi 6 routers from ARRIS, NETGEAR, and more.

Monoprice Slimrun Cat6A Ethernet Cable features:

Monoprice’s SlimRun Cat6A is a small cable with big performance. With a cable diameter of almost half a standard Cat6A cable, SlimRun Cat6A is easier to route and saves valuable space in high density environments, such as data centers and telecommunications rooms. With SlimRun Cat6A, you can fit more cables in the same space, saving you the time and cost of expanding or replacing cable pathways.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!