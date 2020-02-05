MSI Prestige 14 in rose pink is a creator’s dream machine

MSI’s latest Prestige 14 creator laptop packs a wallop when it comes to specs. In “rose pink,” this will be a fan-favorite of all with Valentine’s Day just around the corner. Whether you’re a gamer or creator, this laptop is a great option if you’re in the market for a new machine.

MSI’s Prestige 14 packs some serious power

MSI didn’t skimp at all when it comes to specs on its latest Prestige 14 laptop. Packing the 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor with six cores, you’ll see up to a 50% performance boost over previous generations.

MSI also partnered with NVIDIA to our GeForce GPUs in the latest Prestige 14, which further enables creators and gamers. However, by using NVIDIA Studio Drivers, you’ll have the best performance possible when it comes to using creative programs. You’ll be able to get up to the GTX 1650 Max-Q graphics card in here, which is perfect for both gaming and content creation.

“The Prestige 14 Rose Pink edition adds a pop of color for content creators who want to express their individuality while also having the highest performance tech on the go,” says Andy Tung, president of MSI Pan America. “This powerful yet lightweight laptop takes care of the tech so creators can focus on bringing their ideas to life.”

Wide color, factory calibration, and 4K grace the display

You’ll find 100% AdobeRGB color accuracy here, long with per-unit factory calibration and a 4K resolution which offers greater than 220 PPI. The display has also been verified by CalMAN, which is an “industry leading color calibration solution provider” to ensure that your screen gives you as accurate of colors as possible. If you’re a photographer or videographer, then you know how crucial having an accurate display can be. An accurate display is the difference between delivering photos or videos that look terrible, or fantastic and true to life, and that’s why MSI has put such an emphasis on it here.

Enough battery to last the entire day…and then some

MSI didn’t stop with making this laptop powerful, no. You’ll find up to 10-hours of “productivity” usage here, and 15-minutes of charge gives you up to 1.5-hours of usage. This is great if you need a quick juice up while on-the-go to finish a script or get some emails taken care of. However, more intensive tasks, like video editing or photo manipulation, will take a larger toll on battery life.

Pricing and availability on the MSI Prestige 14

MSI’s Prestige 14 in Rose Pink with Intel’s 10th generation 6-core i7, 512GB NVMe SSD, 16GB RAM, and the NVIDIA GTX 1650 4GB GPU will set you back $1,399 at Amazon and Newegg. It also runs Windows 10 Pro, and comes with the “pink peripheral bundle” including a pink mouse, laptop carrying case, and keychain.

