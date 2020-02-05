This Samsung Galaxy Fit discount is as nice as it gets at $69 (Save $31)

- Feb. 5th 2020 8:20 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Fit Smartwatch for $69 shipped in both black and white styles. Having dropped from $100, Samsung currently has it marked down to $80, with today’s offer saving you 31% and matching the second-best we’ve seen overall. Featuring an AMOLED display, Samsung has packed everything from heart rate monitoring to smartphone notifications into Galaxy Fit alongside up to a full week of battery life per charge. It’s also water-resistant up to 50-meters and can automatically track workouts. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 205 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Save a bit more than the lead deal when opting for the popular Xiaomi Mi Band 4 for $49 at Amazon. This option sports an overall similar design to the Galaxy Fit, but ditches the Samsung branding in favor of up to 20-day battery life. You’ll still find similar fitness tracking capabilities and more. Learn more in our hands-on review.

For additional ways to add fitness tracking and notifications to your wrist, there are a variety of TicWatch Wear OS smartwatches on sale headlined by the S2 at $144. There are several options to choose from, with prices starting at $128.

Samsung Galaxy Fit features:

Stay updated on fitness progress with this Samsung Galaxy Fit fitness smartwatch. The watch automatically detects your activities and sleep with a continuous battery that lasts up to a week on a single charge. This Samsung Galaxy Fit fitness smartwatch seamlessly integrates the vibrant AMOLED display within its slim profile

Fitness Tracker Samsung

