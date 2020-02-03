Mobvoi has kicked off a pre-Valentine’s Day sale on its collection of TicWatch Wear OS smartwatches via its official Amazon storefront headlined by the S2 at $143.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually selling for $180, today’s offer saves you $36, is the second-best offer we’ve seen to date, and comes within $9 of the all-time low.

Powered by Wear OS, the TicWatch S2 sports a rugged design that’s waterproof for up to 50-meters. It comes equipped with built-in GPS and heart rate monitoring capabilities, as well as 2-day battery, and a 1.39-inch OLED display. There’s also a suite of fitness tracking features provided by Google Fit and TicMotion. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 65% of customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for more. Head below for the rest of the smartwatch deals in Mobvoi’s TicWatch sale.

Another standout from the sale is on the TicWatch E2 Smartwatch at $127.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Good for a $32 discount, today’s offer is the second-best we’ve seen to date. TicWatch E2 delivers a full Wear OS experience like the lead deal, but with a less rugged form-factor. We loved it in our hands-on review and customers tend to agree.

More Mobvoi smartwatch deals include:

If Wear OS isn’t your preferred choice for a wearable, we’re still seeing some Fitbit fitness trackers from $100, as well as Garmin Venu at $300. That’s on top of some enticing Apple Watch Series 5 offers from $355.

TicWatch S2 features:

Workout without your phone. Google Fit and TicMotion make it easy to get motivated, stay balanced and track your health right from your wrist. Your swimming companion with up to 50 meter underwater waterproof. Certified by US Military Standard 810G, the perfect sidekick as you get in touch with nature’s wilder side.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!